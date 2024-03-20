West Coast Financial LLC Buys 6,534 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for approximately 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Chemed worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $646.44. 47,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $605.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.86. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

