West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,954,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,466. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.