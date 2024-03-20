West Coast Financial LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $285.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,266. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.93 and a twelve month high of $286.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.79 and a 200-day moving average of $255.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

