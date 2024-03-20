West Coast Financial LLC Raises Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

