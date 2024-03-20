West Coast Financial LLC Sells 330 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 9,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $501.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.90 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.22.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total value of $37,553,335.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,349,418 shares of company stock worth $611,849,787. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.