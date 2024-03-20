Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock Price Up 3%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 45,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 203,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

WEST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,640,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

