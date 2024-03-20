WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.26

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 557277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

WestRock Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

