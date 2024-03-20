WEX (NYSE:WEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $235.70

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $235.70 and last traded at $235.70, with a volume of 7199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.29 and a 200 day moving average of $196.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $381,345.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,862.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $381,345.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,862.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,825. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

