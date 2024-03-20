Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.65. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 118,089 shares trading hands.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 38.89% and a negative return on equity of 291.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

In other news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.