White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,822.30

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,822.30 and last traded at $1,822.30, with a volume of 2274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,805.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,679.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,562.65.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,701,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.