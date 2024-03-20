Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Critical Contrast

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Whitestone REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

58.4% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT $146.97 million 4.11 $19.18 million $0.38 31.84

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT 13.05% 4.51% 1.72%

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust). First Capital owns, operates and develops open-air centers with a supermarket as the main tenant in the neighborhoods with the highest demographic data in Canada. The Fund is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX) under the symbol FCR.UN and its head office is located at 85 Hanna Avenue, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3S3.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.