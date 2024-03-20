WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

