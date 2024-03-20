Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $293.29 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $293.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

