WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.65

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 89777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $11,401,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 212,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,466,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,038,000 after buying an additional 192,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after acquiring an additional 180,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 154,980 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.