Wolfe Research Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Outperform

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.40 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

NYSE HPP opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

