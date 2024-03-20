Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 82,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

