Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 15.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 3,430.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Trading Down 0.4 %

EPV stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

