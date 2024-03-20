Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:BWX opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

