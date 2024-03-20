Worth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,361,000 after buying an additional 242,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,873,000 after buying an additional 334,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 959.96 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

