Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $532.72 or 0.00814571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $536.30 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,914,345 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

