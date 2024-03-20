Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

XBIO opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 210.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.