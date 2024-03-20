XP Factory (LON:XPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.00

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 951916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

XP Factory Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.57 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.47.

XP Factory Company Profile

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

