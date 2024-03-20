Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $74,297,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Down 0.3 %

XYL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.05. 169,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,711. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

