XYO (XYO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.86 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. XYO has a total market cap of $145.56 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006264 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,404.73 or 0.99551526 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010481 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00158295 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00964614 USD and is down -8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,863,800.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.