YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.38. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 270,475 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.
