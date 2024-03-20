Zacks Research Comments on TopBuild Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.57. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.86 per share.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.80.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $411.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.50 and a 200-day moving average of $323.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $421.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

