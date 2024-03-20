ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $648,628.51

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $648,628.51 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00065099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00041948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00020079 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

