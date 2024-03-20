Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,349,418 shares of company stock worth $611,849,787 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,557,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.90 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.02 and a 200-day moving average of $367.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

