Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after buying an additional 11,640,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after buying an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

PPL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. 878,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,097. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

