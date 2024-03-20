Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,666 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $989.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 473.68%.

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

