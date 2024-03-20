Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,049 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% in the third quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 582,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after purchasing an additional 276,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. 155,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

