Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,393 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ChampionX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ChampionX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 104,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.74. 199,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.