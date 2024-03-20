Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 128,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 4,009,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,644,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

