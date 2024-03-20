Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 569,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

