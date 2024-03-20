Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,122 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $116.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

