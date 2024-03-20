Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,836 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,175. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

