Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.78. 406,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

