Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 130,824 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Pathward Financial worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,870. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CASH

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.