Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 100,354 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,354 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Belden worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $88.99. 66,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

