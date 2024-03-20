Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 33,370 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,370 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Kadant worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 27.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $110,849,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 50.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $4,000,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Up 0.1 %

KAI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.86. 6,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.80. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.19 and a 1 year high of $354.02.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kadant

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,917 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.