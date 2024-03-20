Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 41,153 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,153 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 645.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GTLS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.12. 135,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,225. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 391.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.89 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.