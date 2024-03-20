Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 71,512 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,512 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 140,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Get Our Latest Report on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.