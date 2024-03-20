Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 72,735 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,735 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LGND traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,589. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.55. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

