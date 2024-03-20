Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 80,641 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,641 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $123.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,810. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.14 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

