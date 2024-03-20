Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $40.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

