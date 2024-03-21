13,445 Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $2.88.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

