14,300 Shares in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Purchased by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.
The RMR Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 55,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,854. The firm has a market cap of $749.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84.
The RMR Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
The RMR Group Company Profile
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.
