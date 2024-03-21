17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,481,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,336,699. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

