1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $60.87. 5,712,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,305,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.