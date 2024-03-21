1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.74. The stock had a trading volume of 124,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,647. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

